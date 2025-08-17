Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 03:30
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%

Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period.

Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy Pushes Higher

Tether (USDT) holds a commanding lead on the stablecoin leaderboard with a hefty $165.25 billion market cap, climbing 0.44% this week and 2.93% over the past month. In dollar terms, that’s a $4.7 billion boost to USDT’s market cap in just 30 days. USDC holds second at $66.80 billion, climbing 3.56% in seven days and 7.56% in a month.

USDC added roughly $2.29 billion to its market cap this week, bringing its 30-day growth to $4.69 billion. In third place, Ethena’s USDe shines with $10.99 billion, soaring 12.31% over the week and an eye-popping 106% for the month. Sky’s DAI holds $4.51 billion, climbing 4.38% in a week and 4.39% in a month, while its counterpart, sky dollar (USDS), sits just behind at $4.48 billion, dipping 11.22% weekly but advancing 11.24% over 30 days.

Blackrock’s BUIDL holds $2.37 billion, marking a mild 4.48% gain for the week but a steep 15.61% drop over the month. The monthly decline traces back to last month’s pullback in the tokenized treasury sector, though the market has bounced 6.46% in the past week, according to rwa.xyz stats. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 trails closely with a $2.21 billion market cap, edging up 0.51% this week and 0.12% over the past month.

Ethena’s USDtb sits at $1.46 billion, posting modest gains of 0.34% for the week and 0.76% over the month. Falcon’s USDf jumped 6.50% this week and an eye-catching 86.35% in 30 days, reaching $1.23 billion. Paypal’s PYUSD follows at $1.18 billion, climbing 15.56% weekly and 40.26% for the month. First Digital’s FDUSD has slipped out of the top ten, now holding the 11th spot with a $1.02 billion market cap. It eked out a 0.08% gain for the week but tumbled 14.73% over the past month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve Shutters Group That Policed Banks’ Crypto Activities

Federal Reserve Shutters Group That Policed Banks’ Crypto Activities

The US Federal Reserve Board said it will close its “novel activities supervision program,” a group set up in 2023 to monitor banks’ involvement with companies in the crypto space.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1567-0.25%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/16 17:32
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.002024-2.69%
Propy
PRO$0.7917-0.39%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.139+3.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+1.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
This new XRP rival continues to go vertical while other coins struggle in August

This new XRP rival continues to go vertical while other coins struggle in August

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin face pressure this August, but Remittix is climbing steadily toward milestones that could spark explosive growth. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0984+0.60%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000654+6.86%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001104+2.22%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.025651-13.96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/17 03:12

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve Shutters Group That Policed Banks’ Crypto Activities

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

This new XRP rival continues to go vertical while other coins struggle in August

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025