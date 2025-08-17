Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period.

Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy Pushes Higher

Tether (USDT) holds a commanding lead on the stablecoin leaderboard with a hefty $165.25 billion market cap, climbing 0.44% this week and 2.93% over the past month. In dollar terms, that’s a $4.7 billion boost to USDT’s market cap in just 30 days. USDC holds second at $66.80 billion, climbing 3.56% in seven days and 7.56% in a month.

USDC added roughly $2.29 billion to its market cap this week, bringing its 30-day growth to $4.69 billion. In third place, Ethena’s USDe shines with $10.99 billion, soaring 12.31% over the week and an eye-popping 106% for the month. Sky’s DAI holds $4.51 billion, climbing 4.38% in a week and 4.39% in a month, while its counterpart, sky dollar (USDS), sits just behind at $4.48 billion, dipping 11.22% weekly but advancing 11.24% over 30 days.

Blackrock’s BUIDL holds $2.37 billion, marking a mild 4.48% gain for the week but a steep 15.61% drop over the month. The monthly decline traces back to last month’s pullback in the tokenized treasury sector, though the market has bounced 6.46% in the past week, according to rwa.xyz stats. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 trails closely with a $2.21 billion market cap, edging up 0.51% this week and 0.12% over the past month.

Ethena’s USDtb sits at $1.46 billion, posting modest gains of 0.34% for the week and 0.76% over the month. Falcon’s USDf jumped 6.50% this week and an eye-catching 86.35% in 30 days, reaching $1.23 billion. Paypal’s PYUSD follows at $1.18 billion, climbing 15.56% weekly and 40.26% for the month. First Digital’s FDUSD has slipped out of the top ten, now holding the 11th spot with a $1.02 billion market cap. It eked out a 0.08% gain for the week but tumbled 14.73% over the past month.