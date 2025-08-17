Ripple CTO Sees XRP Ledger as Key Infrastructure for Global Financial Systems

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 06:30
RealLink
REAL$0.0489-1.33%
XRP
XRP$3.0894-0.06%

XRP Ledger is emerging as the blueprint for global financial infrastructure, combining unmatched scalability, real-world utility, and institutional-grade design already a decade in the making.

XRP Ledger Positioned for Global Infrastructure Leadership, Ripple CTO Says

Ripple’s chief technology officer, David Schwartz, explained on social media platform X on Aug. 13 that the increasing trend of stablecoin and payment companies developing their own blockchains reflects growing consensus around blockchain as fundamental financial infrastructure. He pointed to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a model that has already fulfilled this role for over a decade. The Ripple CTO wrote:

In his remarks, Schwartz underscored the technical and operational advantages of XRPL. Unlike chains that rely on permissioned validator sets managed by centralized parties, which can hinder network scalability and openness, XRPL offers a hybrid model. It is fundamentally public and permissionless, but with features to support compliance in regulated environments. This structure, he argued, positions the ledger to function as global financial infrastructure capable of linking participants and markets across jurisdictions.

Schwartz explained how XRPL enables efficient and low-cost transactions, stating:

The Ripple executive also noted that core design choices pioneered by XRPL—such as deterministic finality and Proof of Authority-based consensus—are increasingly being replicated by newer platforms, suggesting an emerging alignment on best practices for blockchain-based financial infrastructure. He concluded: “Looking forward to the next phase of XRPL innovations, bringing more programmability, compliance-grade capabilities, and deeper liquidity for institutional use.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$843.27+1.18%
ERA
ERA$0.9515+1.88%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period. Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 03:30
From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million. New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total…
NFT
NFT$0.0000004683+0.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/17 05:00

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting