Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

PANews
2025/08/17 08:07
MetaDOS
FUND
Lorenzo Protocol
PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83% in the second quarter. The fund increased its Bitcoin equivalent exposure from 6,200 BTC to 11,400 BTC in the second quarter, an 83% increase. This holding is invested almost entirely in MicroStrategy, with an additional position in Metaplanet worth approximately 200 BTC. Norges Bank Investment Management, also known as the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, managing $1.7 trillion in assets.

A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE

PANews reported on August 17th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale has deposited $19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE. Currently, the whale holds 555,608 HYPE (valued
Hyperliquid
USDCoin
PANews2025/08/17 08:46
NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

PANews reported on August 17th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 30% over the past week, reaching $173.2 million. NFT buyers surged
Moonveil
NFT
PANews2025/08/17 09:03
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse. Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe […]
GAINS
RedStone
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 08:30

