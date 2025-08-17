A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE

PANews reported on August 17th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale has deposited $19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE. Currently, the whale holds 555,608 HYPE (valued at $25.62 million) and 2.16 million FARTCOIN (valued at $2.026 million), with open buy orders for HYPE between $45.00 and $46.05.

