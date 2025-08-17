DeFi Technologies board member: Cryptocurrency will become the second largest industry in the UAE within five years

2025/08/17 10:04
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Chase Ergen, a board member of listed digital asset investment company DeFi Technologies, said that thanks to the UAE's regulatory policies and attractive business environment, the cryptocurrency industry is expected to become its second largest industry in the next five years.

“The UAE has a great reputation for leadership, legislation, and community building,” Ergen said in an interview. He also predicted: “The UAE’s main business is oil sales. I think the blockchain industry will become the second largest business in the UAE in the next five years. It will start to be an integral part of the UAE’s double-digit economic growth.” Ergen added that the UAE has a clear cryptocurrency regulatory framework, a community of key cryptocurrency industry executives, a debt-free economy that allows the government to invest surplus in technology, a low crime rate, a favorable tax policy, and forward-looking leadership.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Fed maintains interest rates at current levels, despite pressures from the White House.
