ChatGPT leader: GPT-5 still has "hallucination" problems, and recommends users to check their answers

PANews
2025/08/17 10:17

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Jinshi, despite the launch of the new GPT-5 model, ChatGPT still has the potential for error. A senior OpenAI executive reiterated this point this week. Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, noted in an interview, "There's a big discontinuity between reliable and completely reliable in terms of reliability." He further explained, "Until we can demonstrate that ChatGPT is more reliable than human experts in all domains, not just some, we will continue to recommend that you double-check your answers."

