ChatGPT leader: GPT-5 still has "hallucination" problems, and recommends users to check their answers

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Jinshi, despite the launch of the new GPT-5 model, ChatGPT still has the potential for error. A senior OpenAI executive reiterated this point this week. Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, noted in an interview, "There's a big discontinuity between reliable and completely reliable in terms of reliability." He further explained, "Until we can demonstrate that ChatGPT is more reliable than human experts in all domains, not just some, we will continue to recommend that you double-check your answers."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.