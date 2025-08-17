Coinbase Sees Full-Scale Altcoin Season Brewing With September Rotation in Sight

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 09:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0007273+14,98%
Major
MAJOR$0,17079+3,91%

Altcoins are primed for liftoff as surging liquidity, regulatory clarity, and macro momentum converge—Coinbase signals explosive upside ahead of a September acceleration.

Market Set for Full Altcoin Acceleration With Major Shift Into September, According to Coinbase

Coinbase Institutional released its monthly outlook report on Aug. 14 titled “Altcoin Season Cometh,” signaling a shift in market dynamics that could support a broad altcoin rally by September. The firm’s global head of research, David Duong, wrote: “Our 3Q25 outlook remains constructive, though our view on an altcoin season has evolved.” He added:

The report also emphasized stronger-than-expected macroeconomic conditions and a clearer regulatory framework as pivotal contributors to the improved outlook. While the Altcoin Season Index remains below the key 75-point threshold, altcoin market capitalization has risen over 50% since early July, reaching $1.4 trillion as of Aug. 12.

Bitcoin’s dominance has declined from 65% in May to 59% by August, indicating early-stage capital rotation into altcoins. Coinbase pointed to the record $7.2 trillion parked in U.S. money market funds as latent capital that could reenter the crypto ecosystem if monetary policy becomes more accommodative. The report stated: “We think Fed easing could unlock greater retail participation in the medium term.”

Liquidity metrics, including stablecoin issuance and spot trading volume, have started to recover after months of contraction. Coinbase reiterated its thesis that a global M2 money supply uptick tends to precede bitcoin rallies, suggesting broader liquidity tailwinds in late Q3 or early Q4.

Ethereum ( ETH) remains the institutional centerpiece, with digital asset treasuries such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Sharplink Gaming collectively holding over 2.95 million ETH, more than 2% of total supply. High-beta tokens tied to ETH—including ARB, ENA, OP, and particularly LDO—are exhibiting amplified price action. LDO has appreciated 58% month-to-date, supported in part by a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff view that liquid staking, under specific conditions, does not constitute a securities offering. Concluding the report, Coinbase reinforced its positive stance:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
Bitcoin
BTC$117 775,2+0,05%
ELYSIA
EL$0,005086-2,07%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:16
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10074+0,81%
Share
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Fed maintains interest rates at current levels, despite pressures from the White House.
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0006481+7,53%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,021205+1,18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:13

Trending News

More

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Henan Provincial People's Congress: The Ministry of Public Security is studying and formulating relevant regulations for virtual currencies, and local governments should not formulate them on their ow

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed