Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 12:30
After more than a week of relentless inflows, both bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closed Friday in the red. Net outflows totaled $14 million for bitcoin ETFs and $59 million for ether ETFs, ending their recent winning streaks.

Red Friday: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Post First Net Outflows After Multi-Day Surge

The flood of capital into crypto ETFs finally slowed on Friday, Aug. 15. After eight straight days of gains for ether ETFs and seven for bitcoin ETFs, both asset classes slipped into negative territory to wrap up the week. Investors pulled a combined $73 million, signaling a brief pause in what has otherwise been a historic run of inflows.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $114.40 million stream into Blackrock’s IBIT, once again the clear favorite among institutions. But the strength there wasn’t enough to overcome sizeable redemptions. Grayscale’s GBTC shed $81.82 million, while Ark 21shares’ ARKB lost $46.71 million, leaving the group with a net $14.13 million outflow. Trading volumes remained heavy at $3.28 billion, though total net assets slipped to $151.98 billion.

Ether ETFs faced a sharper reversal. Despite a $338.09 million surge into Blackrock’s ETHA, heavy redemptions across multiple funds dragged the group lower.

Fidelity’s FETH posted a steep $272.23 million outflow, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw $101.74 million leave. Smaller exits at Bitwise’s ETHW ($15.76 million), 21Shares’ CETH ($4.39 million), and Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust ($3.30 million) sealed the day’s red close. In total, ether ETFs posted a $59.34 million outflow, with volumes at $3.54 billion and net assets down slightly to $28.15 billion.

The retreat comes after ether ETFs posted multiple record-setting inflows earlier in the week. Whether Friday’s pullback proves to be a temporary breather or the start of a cooling trend will be closely watched when markets reopen next week.

DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completes $8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs and others

Faraday Future launches the first C10 Treasury program in the U.S. stock market and releases the C10 Index

Galaxy Digital CEO: If Bitcoin reaches $1 million next year, it will indicate that the US economy is in serious trouble

