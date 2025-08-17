Faraday Future launches the first C10 Treasury program in the U.S. stock market and releases the C10 Index

PANews reported on August 17th that Faraday Future (founded by Jia Yueting) announced and launched its "EAI + Crypto" dual-flywheel and dual-bridge ecosystem strategy. The company plans to launch EAI EV asset blockchains, creating an EAI travel + Web3 + blockchain technology + crypto asset application ecosystem.

In addition, Faraday Future launched the C10 Index, the first crypto asset basket index (excluding stablecoins) launched by a US-listed company. Faraday Future also released the C10 Treasury, a treasury product based on the C10 Index. The initial phase aims to purchase crypto assets totaling $500 million to $1 billion, once the necessary funding is secured. The initial allocation will be $30 million.