Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

PANews
2025/08/17 15:09
PANews reported on August 17th that Cardano developer EMURGO announced on Twitter that it will stop delegating Genesis ADA to seven community DRep tokens to promote inclusiveness and fairness in Cardano governance. EMURGO had previously stopped delegating Genesis ADA to its own DRep tokens. This action is in response to community feedback, including concerns raised during the Rare Evo discussion regarding EMURGO's use of Genesis ADA delegation. This delegation removal will occur after the transition from Epoch 576 to Epoch 577 to ensure that active treasury proposals are not impacted.

