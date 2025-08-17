Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 16:30
U
U$0.02391-6.45%

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives.

Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX

Meliuz, the pioneer in becoming a Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Brazil and Latin America (Latam), has completed the process to be listed on OTCQX, opening the door for North American investors to support the company’s proposal to become a crypto behemoth in the region.

In a press release, Meliuz explained that, starting August 15, market participants interested in owning company shares could acquire shares in Brazilian markets and then convert them into American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which can be traded in U.S. markets. Each ADR, traded under the MLIZY ticker, will be equivalent to two shares of the company in Brazilian markets, with JPMorgan Chase responsible for the conversion and backing process of these shares.

Meliuz highlighted the relevance of this listing, stating that it forms part of the company’s “strategy to broaden its presence among international investors, enhance the visibility of its shares, and enable potential financial transactions in the region.”

Furthermore, the company noted that this move “strengthens the execution of its strategy as a Bitcoin Treasury Company, focused on continuously increasing the number of bitcoin per share (positive Bitcoin Yield) over time.”

Israel Salmen, Chairman at Meliuz, celebrated this event, labeling it as a major opportunity to expand access to Meliuz’s business proposal. He stated:

Recently, Meliuz presented its Q2 2025 financial results, breaking several company records and increasing its BTC Yield to over 900%. The company holds 595.7 BTC, reaching the 46th spot in the BTC rankings.

Read more: Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Read more: Brazil-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Meliuz Prepares to Enter US Markets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001762+0.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06293-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.85+4.15%
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
FUNToken
FUN$0.0093-1.67%
FORM
FORM$3.7165-1.76%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00347+1.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001939-0.56%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10

Trending News

More

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range