Xiongan New Area launched its first multilateral central bank digital currency bridge business to relieve central enterprises

PANews reported on August 17 that according to the Xiongan official account, under the guidance and support of the Xiongan New Area branch of the People's Bank of China, the Hebei Xiongan branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China combined the digital currency bridge and the integrated foreign currency and RMB fund pool business functions of multinational corporations to successfully handle the first multilateral central bank digital currency bridge business for Sinochem Group Finance Co., Ltd., the first batch of central enterprise financial companies to be relocated.

