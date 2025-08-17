Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 18:30

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview.

The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven major asset managers to hold more than 5 million BTC collectively. Drawing on valuation frameworks such as stock-to-flow and Metcalfe’s law, McClurg forecasts a late-2025 peak, noting that past cycles saw bitcoin appreciate roughly 300 percent from mid-cycle lows before correcting. He warns that once the $150,000 threshold is breached, historical patterns suggest a subsequent 30–40 percent drawdown likely in early 2026, especially if regulatory headwinds intensify or geopolitical shocks unsettle markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

PANews reported on August 17 that Michael Saylor once again released Bitcoin Tracker information on the X platform, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week. He wrote: "The
MAY
MAY$0.05038+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 20:03
Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit

Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit

Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have jointly proposed a settlement that would split a $125 million civil penalty, potentially ending one of the longest-running legal battles in the crypto industry. According to a June 12 court filing…
U
U$0.02418-10.34%
XRP
XRP$3.1278+0.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981+8.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 16:21
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to China News Service, after China strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the preservation and disposal of virtual currencies involved in criminal
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0617-6.50%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.276+7.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 20:09

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Sky Rune uses 1.77 million ENA to repurchase 16.38 million SKY

Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem