Analysis: Circle, Stripe, and others plan to create proprietary blockchains to improve digital asset payment efficiency, compliance, and revenue

Solana Votes on Alpenglow Upgrade to Cut Block Finality from 12.8s to 150ms

Solana validators are voting on SIMD-0326 , a major protocol overhaul that would replace the current TowerBFT consensus mechanism with Alpenglow, a new system promising to reduce block finality from 12.8 seconds to as low as 100-150 milliseconds. The proposal introduces direct voting, signature aggregation, and a 1.6 SOL per epoch Validator Admission Ticket fee to maintain economic barriers while eliminating on-chain vote transactions. 🚨BREAKING: @Anza_xyz has started the Solana community governance process for SIMD 326, Alpenglow, the most significant consensus upgrade proposal in the network’s history. Alpenglow is a new consensus algorithm designed to achieve 150ms block finality. The timeline includes a… pic.twitter.com/rgJ8anu1b0 — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 14, 2025 The Alpenglow upgrade centers on Votor, a lightweight voting protocol that finalizes blocks through single or dual-round voting processes depending on network conditions. Validators would exchange votes directly using cryptographic aggregates to prove consensus, dramatically reducing bandwidth overhead from heavy gossip traffic. The system introduces robust certification mechanisms with different certificate types for notarizing, skipping, or finalizing blocks based on validator votes. Revolutionary Consensus Overhaul Targets Web2-Level Performance Alpenglow implementation will be a fundamental departure from Solana’s Proof-of-History and TowerBFT mechanisms. Source: Solana White Paper It will address performance and security limitations that impose long finality delays without formal safety guarantees. The new architecture operates on a “20+20” resilience model, allowing the protocol to remain live even if 20% of validators are adversarial and another 20% are unresponsive. The protocol divides time into discrete slots with assigned leaders chosen through a randomized, verifiable process. Each leader manages consecutive slots during their window, collecting transactions to create blocks split into intermediate slices and smaller shreds. These shreds are initially distributed across the network using Turbine, with plans to replace it with the more efficient Rotor system in a later update, which will require separate SIMD approval. Off-chain voting replaces the current system where validators submit on-chain vote transactions for each slot, eliminating significant bandwidth, transaction fees, and processing overhead. Source: B2BInPay Validators cast exactly one vote per slot, with conflicting votes being detectable and participation failures resulting in exclusion from rewards and potential removal from the active validator set. The Validator Admission Ticket mechanism requires each validator to pay 1.6 SOL per epoch before participation, with the fee burned to offset inflation while preserving current economic dynamics. This upfront cost replaces direct transaction fees for voting, maintaining an equivalent economic barrier during the transition period. Community Debate Centers on Economic Impact and Implementation Risks Validator responses reveal mixed sentiment about the upgrade’s economic implications and implementation strategy. One validator, Firedancer, expressed strong support, noting the simplifications would save months of work addressing TowerBFT edge cases. However, other community members raised concerns about the 1.6 SOL fee creating high entry barriers for new validators while protecting the current active set. Source: Solana Forum Alternative VAT models emerged in discussions, including pro-rata distribution based on active stake or segmentation by stake size with tiered fees ranging from 0.5 to 5 SOL per epoch. Supporters argue the current 1.6 SOL fee represents only 80% of existing on-chain voting costs, making participation slightly more affordable while maintaining network security. Technical concerns focus on transaction expiration policies without Proof-of-History, validator performance tracking with off-chain voting, and the absence of detailed testing and deployment plans. Community members questioned how blockhash replacement would prevent double-spend attacks and whether timeout mechanisms would affect block building time and Jito auction processes. The voting process spans epochs 833-842, with discussion periods followed by stake weight collection, token distribution through the adapted Jito Merkle Distributor tool, and final voting across Yes, No, and Abstain addresses. The proposal requires a two-thirds majority of Yes versus No votes to pass, with a 33% quorum threshold including abstentions. The upgrade comes as Solana continues governance evolution following previous contentious votes, including the rejected SIMD-0228 dynamic inflation proposal that failed to achieve supermajority approval despite initial institutional support. Looking forward, the Alpenglow upgrade aims to achieve consensus latency at Web2-level performance, while also strengthening security posture and economic fairness. However, critics call for comprehensive testing plans and clearer implementation strategies before approving such fundamental protocol changes during the current bull market cycle.