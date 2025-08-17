Bitwise analysts: The increasing amount of ETH to be unstaked may bring greater market selling pressure

PANews
2025/08/17 23:59
MAY
MAY$0.04988-0.77%
ETH
ETH$4,512.99+2.37%

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, the validator exit queue of the Ethereum blockchain reached 855,158 ETH on Friday, a record high. Juan Leon, senior investment strategist at Bitwise, said that the increasing number of ETH to be unstaked may be the reason for the recent pullback of the asset. The unstaked Ethereum queue usually has a negative impact on the price of ETH, and may also bring greater market selling pressure in the future, because staked tokens like stETH can be traded at a discount, and the discount will reduce the value of the collateral, thereby triggering risk reduction, hedging and even liquidation, which will eventually lead to ETH spot selling. The leveraged "stETH cycle" transactions conducted through the DeFi protocol liquidity pool will no longer be profitable, and traders will also form synchronous selling pressure by closing positions and selling ETH to repay loans.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01566+2.48%
RESOLV
RESOLV$0.16931+2.83%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
AI
AI$0.1296+3.10%
MEME
MEME$0.001974+0.61%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008815-0.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Fractal Bitcoin: Single-Step Transfers Now Integrated into Unisat Wallet

Fractal Bitcoin: Single-Step Transfers Now Integrated into Unisat Wallet

PANews reported on August 17th that Fractal Bitcoin announced in a post on the X platform that the Single-Step Transfer feature is currently being deployed to the Fractal mainnet and
NOW
NOW$0.00716+0.84%
WALLET
WALLET$0.02831+2.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 23:11

Trending News

More

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Fractal Bitcoin: Single-Step Transfers Now Integrated into Unisat Wallet

Cross-chain DeFi protocol MaiaDAO launches Ethereum reserve, with current ETH holdings reaching 169

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions