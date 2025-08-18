Bitcoin’s Q4 History Suggests Strong Finish for 2025

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 07:30
Bitcoin
BTC$116,379.48-0.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.97%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004444+2.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0264+1.49%
Farcana
FAR$0.000332+0.30%

Bitcoin’s historical monthly and quarterly returns show a clear pattern of strength toward the end of the year, suggesting that the final months of 2025 could deliver significant gains if past trends hold.

Historical Bitcoin Returns Highlight Seasonal Strength in Q4

So far in 2025, bitcoin ( BTC) has seen mixed performance. January brought a 9.29% gain, followed by a steep 17.39% decline in February. March slid 2.3%, but April’s 14.08% rise and May’s 10.99% rebound helped balance the quarter. June added 2.49%, while July gained 8.13%, according to coinglass.com stats. August, still in progress as of Aug. 17, is up 1.83%, leaving room for further movement before the month’s end.

Bitcoin’s Q4 History Suggests Strong Finish for 2025Source: Coinglass.com

Looking at Q3 2025, bitcoin is currently positive by over 10%, with July and August both green and September still to come. Historically, Q3 has been volatile, with losses in six of the last 12 years, but the median return is slightly positive at 0.96%. If September follows its long-term pattern, where half of the past 12 years were negative, bitcoin could close Q3 with modest gains.

Typically though, especially during bull runs, the spotlight is on Q4. Data shows bitcoin has finished the fourth quarter in the green in 8 of the past 12 years, with standout years such as 2017 (+215%), 2020 (+168%), and 2013 (+479%). Even in more muted years, Q4 returns often exceeded earlier quarters. On average, Q4 posts an 85% return, with a median of 52.31%.

Monthly trends also support a strong finish. November and December are historically two of bitcoin’s best months, averaging returns of 46% and 4.7% respectively. November in particular has produced positive gains in 10 of the last 12 years, including sharp rallies in 2020 and 2021.

While past performance is not predictive, the data suggests that bitcoin’s current consolidation may pave the way for a stronger Q4. With August and September still open, the third quarter remains undecided, but history tilts toward the final months carrying bitcoin higher.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Block Targets Mining Decentralization With Air-Cooled Proto Rig Delivering up to 819 TH/s

Block Targets Mining Decentralization With Air-Cooled Proto Rig Delivering up to 819 TH/s

This week, Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) launched Proto Rig, a modular bitcoin mining system designed for durability, and Proto Fleet, a free open-source management platform, marking a strategic push to decentralize mining hardware and software. End of Disposable Miners? Block’s Proto Rig Adds 10-Year Lifespan The announcement at Core Scientific’s facility — where operational Proto […]
EPNS
PUSH$0.03775-2.40%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4914+0.22%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014568+6.42%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000902-4.95%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1689-2.14%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 05:09
This rising memecoin has potential to100x sooner than a leading coin hits 6k

This rising memecoin has potential to100x sooner than a leading coin hits 6k

While eyes are on Ethereum, a rising memecoin shows breakout signs that could deliver bigger gains much sooner. #partnercontent
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005879-25.45%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 06:41
Today's Fear and Greed Index is 60, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.

Today's Fear and Greed Index is 60, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index dropped to 60 today, compared to 64 yesterday, and market sentiment remains in a
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.273-0.31%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.0241+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 08:16

Trending News

More

Block Targets Mining Decentralization With Air-Cooled Proto Rig Delivering up to 819 TH/s

This rising memecoin has potential to100x sooner than a leading coin hits 6k

Today's Fear and Greed Index is 60, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.

Nikkei 225 and Topix index rise to record highs in early trading

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure