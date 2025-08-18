Four whale addresses increased their holdings by over 580,000 LINK in the past 24 hours, with a total holding value exceeding $31.83 million.

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Ai Yi's statistics, four addresses accumulated 580,995 LINK in the past 24 hours, with a total value of approximately $13.86 million. Among them, 0x99b…6A41E holds 273,060 LINK, spending $17.45 and making a $2.26 million profit; 0x4a8…91832 holds 321,362 LINK, spending $14.62 and making a $3.57 million profit; 0x4EB…3d5aF holds 721,294 LINK, spending $22.78 and making a $2.127 million profit; and 0xa36…f66CC holds 275,001 LINK, spending $21.63 and making a $1.127 million profit. The total value of LINK held by these four addresses now reaches $31.83 million.

