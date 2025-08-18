An independent miner successfully mined block 910440 and received a block reward of 3.125 BTC

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to mempool.space data, Bitcoin block 910440 was successfully mined by an independent miner from the Solo CK mining pool at 6:19 PM yesterday, receiving a block reward of 3.125 BTC, equivalent to approximately $369,000 at current prices. This block contained 4,913 transactions, with an average transaction fee of 0.28 to 300 satoshis per byte.

