The crypto market generally fell, with only the DeFi sector bucking the trend and rising by 1.81%.

PANews
2025/08/18 10:51
DeFi
DEFI$0.001775+1.02%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its correction today, but the DeFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.81%. Within the sector, Chainlink (LINK) surged 14.32% following the announcement of LINK's on-chain reserve mechanism and its strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.08% over the past 24 hours, falling below $117,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 0.35%, falling below $4,400. In other sectors, the Layer1 sector fell 0.37% in the past 24 hours, but Cardano (ADA) was relatively strong, rising 1.56%; the Layer2 sector fell 0.38%, and within the sector, ex-MATIC (POL) and Arbitrum (ARB) rose against the trend by 5.34% and 7.73% respectively; the CeFi sector fell 0.94%, and LEO Token (LEO) climbed slightly by 2.29%; the Meme sector fell 1.13%, and MemeCore (M) rose 7.15% during the session; the PayFi sector fell 2.06%, and Monero (XMR) rose 4.20%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform

Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform

PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a
Bitcoin
BTC$115,496.77-2.19%
FORM
FORM$3.6888-1.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0807-18.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:34
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02153-0.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4894-0.44%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007921+4.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0807-18.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Iranian government: The attack would not have been possible without US coordination and permission

Iranian government: The attack would not have been possible without US coordination and permission

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi Data, the Iranian government said that the attack would not have been possible without the coordination and permission of the United
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0807-18.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 16:42

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Iranian government: The attack would not have been possible without US coordination and permission

The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy