Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million from August 11th to 15th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $888 million, bringing its total net inflow to $58.67 billion; Grayscale BTC saw a net inflow of $32.97 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.72 billion. Regarding net outflows, ARKB saw an outflow of $184 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.2 billion; Grayscale GBTC saw an outflow of $95.96 million, bringing its total net outflow to $23.8 billion. As of August 18th, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $151.98 billion, representing 6.54% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization.