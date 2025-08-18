Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

2025/08/18 11:51
PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million from August 11th to 15th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $888 million, bringing its total net inflow to $58.67 billion; Grayscale BTC saw a net inflow of $32.97 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.72 billion. Regarding net outflows, ARKB saw an outflow of $184 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.2 billion; Grayscale GBTC saw an outflow of $95.96 million, bringing its total net outflow to $23.8 billion. As of August 18th, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $151.98 billion, representing 6.54% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization.

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi's resilience amid broad market weakness.
As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.85 billion last week (August 11 to August 15, Eastern Time),
