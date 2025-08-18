Huang Licheng's long position suffered a loss of over $7.6 million due to the market downturn

PANews
2025/08/18 12:10
Bitcoin
BTC$115,239.42-2.37%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.55-7.57%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318-9.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,286.08-4.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708+0.28%

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain, due to the market decline, Machi Big Brother (singer Huang Licheng)'s long positions in ETH, BTC, HYPE and PUMP have now suffered a floating loss of more than US$7.6 million, and no liquidation has occurred yet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001957-5.68%
Cardano
ADA$0.9212-3.03%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

PANews reported on August 18th that according to the Securities Times, the combined market capitalization of A-share companies today exceeded 100 trillion yuan (calculated by multiplying the latest A-share price
Share
PANews2025/08/18 11:27
EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced on August 17, 2025, the launch of its “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven electric vehicles (EVs) with Web3 technologies and cryptocurrency investments. The initiative includes the introduction of the C10 Index, a diversified crypto asset basket, and the C10 Treasury […]
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.266-1.63%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005265-13.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-3.17%
Eternal AI
EAI$0.019693+4.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13762-0.01%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 10:30

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

The crypto market generally fell, with only the DeFi sector bucking the trend and rising by 1.81%.

A-share stablecoin concept fell in the short term, Eastcompeace fell more than 8%