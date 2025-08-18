Guangdong Province has released detailed rules for rewarding and subsidizing innovative development projects in the artificial intelligence and robotics industries, with a maximum of 50 million yuan i

2025/08/18 12:56

PANews reported on August 18 that the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Provincial Department of Finance recently issued the "Implementation Rules for the Management of Funds Related to the Innovation and Development of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Industry." These rules specify that national-level manufacturing innovation centers will receive funding support in conjunction with national support policies. The subsidy will not exceed 40% of the total amount of newly purchased R&D equipment (including supporting software, excluding tax), with a maximum of 50 million yuan per project. Specific subsidy programs include projects to build innovation capabilities in manufacturing innovation centers in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics, projects to cultivate high-quality artificial intelligence and robotics enterprises, projects to promote benchmarking of new industrialization enabled by artificial intelligence, and projects to operate open source communities and open source ecosystem centers. The "Implementation Rules" will take effect on September 1, 2025, and will remain in effect until December 31, 2027.

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/18 12:17
PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million from August 11th to 15th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a
PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.85 billion last week (August 11 to August 15, Eastern Time),
