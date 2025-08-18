Solana validators vote on Alpenglow proposal to cut block finality

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 12:51
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.63%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1585-6.65%

Solana’s validator community has begun voting on SIMD-0326, the Alpenglow proposal, a upgrade designed to replace the current TowerBFT consensus mechanism with a faster, simpler, and more resilient system. 

Summary
  • Solana validators are voting on SIMD-0326, the Alpenglow upgrade.
  • Proposal cuts block finality from 12.8s to 100–150ms using off-chain voting.
  • Community split on the 1.6 SOL Validator Admission Ticket and testing risks.

If approved, Alpenglow proposal would reduce block finality from 12.8 seconds to as little as 100–150 milliseconds, putting Solana’s (SOL) performance closer to Web2 infrastructure.

How Alpenglow works

Developed by Anza, a Solana-focused research team, Alpenglow introduces direct voting, signature aggregation, and a Validator Admission Ticket fee to streamline participation and cut bandwidth costs. Validators will trade votes off-chain rather than on-chain, with cryptographic proof attesting to consensus. 

The system is built around Votor, a lightweight voting protocol that finalizes blocks in one or two rounds depending on validator support. Blocks can be certified in a single round with at least 80% approval or in a second round with a 60% threshold. This design reduces network load by eliminating gossip-heavy traffic and formalizes safety guarantees absent under TowerBFT.

The proposal also introduces a fixed 1.6 SOL VAT per epoch, burned to offset inflation while preserving economic barriers to participation. This fee replaces direct vote transaction costs, with supporters arguing it reduces validator expenses by around 20%. Critics, however, warn it may raise entry barriers for smaller operators.

Alpenglow further adopts a “20+20” resilience model, allowing the network to stay live even with 20% adversarial validators and another 20% unresponsive. Future improvements include replacing Solana’s Turbine data propagation system with Rotor, a more efficient protocol that will require separate governance approval.

Debate and governance process

Community sentiment around Alpenglow is split between optimism and caution. Its proponents emphasize how it can streamline validator operations, cut down on finality delays, and facilitate use cases like high-frequency trading and gaming that demand almost instantaneous confirmation. Validators such as Firedancer commended it for eliminating long-standing TowerBFT complications.

Testing, deployment risks, and economic effects are the main areas of concern. While some validators suggest tiered VAT models with stake size-based SOLs ranging from 0.5 to 5, others question how off-chain voting will manage Jito auction procedures without proof-of-history and transaction expirations.

Voting runs from epochs 833 to 842, with participation requiring a two-thirds majority of Yes over No votes and a quorum threshold of 33%, including abstentions. Results will determine whether Solana proceeds with one of its most ambitious consensus overhauls to date.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

PANews reported on August 18th that Orama Labs is about to release its first product, LaunchPad. The platform is dedicated to building a next-generation asset tokenization protocol, aiming to address
Share
PANews2025/08/18 14:00
Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $19.0998 million, recording net inflows for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-18.30%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:56
Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

Last week, Donald Trump reminded traders that he can still move markets with a tweet, a tariff, or a firing. Crypto whipsawed on his words and actions. This editorial is from last week’s edition of the Week in Review newsletter. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the editorial the second it’s finished. Trump as […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.012-1.78%
GET
GET$0.011749-1.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.131-5.55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 13:30

Trending News

More

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

A-share digital currency stocks fluctuated upward, with many stocks such as Dongxin Heping and Zhongke Jincai hitting their daily limit.