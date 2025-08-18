India’s tax department launches crypto tax policy dialogue

PANews
2025/08/18 14:07

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitinning founder Kashif Raza posted on the X platform that India's CBDT (Income Tax Department) has been in communication with local cryptocurrency exchanges, requesting feedback on issues such as VDA (virtual digital asset) regulation, outflow of trading volume, tax framework, loss deductions, the impact of the 30% tax rate, difficulties in TDS implementation, and tax fairness for domestic and international exchanges. This marks India's first formal dialogue on crypto tax policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

PANews reported on August 18th that Orama Labs is about to release its first product, LaunchPad. The platform is dedicated to building a next-generation asset tokenization protocol, aiming to address
Share
PANews2025/08/18 14:00
Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $19.0998 million, recording net inflows for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-18.30%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:56
Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

Last week, Donald Trump reminded traders that he can still move markets with a tweet, a tariff, or a firing. Crypto whipsawed on his words and actions. This editorial is from last week’s edition of the Week in Review newsletter. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the editorial the second it’s finished. Trump as […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.012-1.78%
GET
GET$0.011749-1.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.131-5.55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 13:30

Trending News

More

Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days

Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

A-share digital currency stocks fluctuated upward, with many stocks such as Dongxin Heping and Zhongke Jincai hitting their daily limit.