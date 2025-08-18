HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews
2025/08/18 15:13
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000269+3.86%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1427+9.34%

PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no upper limit on trading volume, flexible trading volume options, and 24/7 deposit and withdrawal support, providing users with a more efficient, transparent, and fair trading experience.

In addition to the Order Book trading function, the platform has also launched OTC (over-the-counter) services to provide services to institutions and high-net-worth clients, supporting large-scale over-the-counter transactions of mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT and AED and USD.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021-13.15%
Xai
XAI$0.04861-6.14%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00081-19.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208-4.43%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.00996-8.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet is not slowing down on its accumulation of Bitcoin, boosting its portfolio with fresh funds. According to an August 18 disclosure, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 775 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93 million. The acquisition was made at an…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,386.1-2.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001876-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 14:58
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC

PANews reported on August 18 that Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of August 15, 2025, it held 990 bitcoins and had assets under management (AUM) of
Bitcoin
BTC$115,386.1-2.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 14:39

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC

Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices

CMB International Securities launches virtual asset trading services