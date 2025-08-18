ChatGPT mobile app reaches $2 billion in global revenue and nearly 700 million downloads

PANews reported on August 18th that TechCrunch reported that ChatGPT has generated $2 billion in global consumer spending since its iOS and Android app launch in May 2023, roughly 30 times the combined revenue of similar products (including Claude, Copilot, and Grok). In the first seven months of this year, it generated $1.35 billion in revenue, a 673% year-over-year increase. To date, it has been installed 690 million times worldwide, with India leading the way with 13.7%, followed by the United States with 10.3%. US users spend an average of $10 per download, representing 38% of total revenue.

