Pepeto soars with zero-fee trading, cross-chain utility

XRP and Litecoin are strengthening on whale activity and mining growth, while Pepeto’s presale is gaining traction with zero-fee trading, cross-chain tools, and rising investor demand.

XRP is climbing again as broader sentiment improves. LTC is firming as Litecoin mining activity increases.

At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as an Ethereum memecoin presale built around working utility. It brings zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, a $0.000000147 entry, around 243% staking targets in the docs, and $6.2m plus raised ahead of Tier 1 listing chatter.

Could these plays double soon, and could a Pepeto listing unlock bigger upside? Let’s find out.

Litecoin’s miner momentum hints at further gains

Like the XRP price, LTC is advancing, helped by a fresh surge in Litecoin mining. At the moment, Litecoin trades near $119 after logging 19 green sessions over the last month.

Mining activity has expanded with the market’s recovery. Per CoinWarz, Litecoin’s mining difficulty stands at 97.15 million, the highest since the platform went live. For context, mining difficulty measures how tough it is to produce a valid block.

Strategists see room for LTC to double if the mining trend continues. Should that base case hold, Litecoin could reach $260. Unilabs is also pushing higher, with early buyers moving into its ICO.

XRP nears $3.1 as whales step in and SEC appeals fade

XRP’s tone has turned constructive: the SEC recently withdrew its appeals against Ripple, whales are active according to analyst Ali Martinez, and price hovers near $3.1 after a steady climb.

Corporate footprints are growing too, with Flora Growth disclosing holdings in a 10-Q, Ault Capital Group putting $10 million through Hyperscale Data, and Webus International outlining a $300 million plan in a Form 6-K.

With supply in the billions and a sizable market cap, a 100x surge is unrealistic, but most base cases see $3.50–$4 by late 2025. Even so, some desks flag a higher lane, saying the setup could stretch toward $6.58 if momentum and adoption hold.

Pepeto’s zero-fee DEX momentum, low entry put its presale in focus

While XRP and LTC push higher, Pepeto is drawing fast interest from traders who prefer working tools over pure hype.

Its core stack centers on PepetoSwap, a zero fee DEX that trims costs and improves fills, and the native Pepeto Bridge, which shifts assets across chains in one app with quicker settlement and safer flows. Together, they tackle the friction that holds back memecoin trading at scale.

Pepeto is also taking shape as a hub for credible memecoin listings, opening applications on its exchange to surface stronger teams and focus volume where tools already live.

The presale has passed 6.2 million dollars raised at 0.000000147 dollars, with this stage nearing completion as attention builds around Tier 1 listing chatter. And while mood for XRP and the recent mining boost for LTC remains upbeat, both sit well above a dollar.

At this lower entry price, Pepeto aims to level the field for early buyers. Whales are already taking tranches, pointing to a setup that echoes prior memecoins before their big runs. With that tailwind, several analysts expect at least a 50x move after launch, a path that could reward early entries if listings and usage arrive as planned.

Final takeaway

XRP is strengthening as the market steadies, and LTC extends gains on rising mining. Both look constructive.

But the name taking the spotlight now is Pepeto (PEPETO). It brings a zero fee DEX with PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, and staking up to 243% APY according to the official website. The presale sits at 0.000000147 dollars with more than 6.2 million dollars raised, the demo exchange is live, Tier 1 listing chatter is picking up, and whales are already sizing up positions as the best memecoin to buy now.

This is a clear early window. Whales are buying Pepeto for a reason, and they usually act before the news cycle. If listings hit and usage scales, several desks see room for roughly a 50x after launch.

Income and upside at a glance: XRP, LTC, Pepeto

Asset Current Price Potential Price Scenario(s) Key Growth Drivers Other Income Offerings XRP $3.10 Base case: $3.50–$4 by late 2025; Stretch: $6.58 if momentum and adoption persist SEC appeals withdrawn against Ripple; whale activity flagged by Ali Martinez; corporate disclosures from Flora Growth, Ault Capital Group ($10M via Hyperscale Data), and Webus International ($300M plan) None LTC $119 If trend holds: up to $260 on continued mining strength Market rebound; rising Litecoin mining activity; sustained positive sessions Rewards from personal LTC mining Pepeto (PEPETO) $0.000000147 (presale) Analyst scenario: 50× post-launch ≈ $0.00000735 if listings and usage scale Zero-fee DEX PepetoSwap; native cross-chain bridge; staking targets ~243% APY; demo exchange live; $6.2M+ raised; whales positioning; Tier-1 listing chatter; Ethereum mainnet Staking with ~243% APY targets in docs

