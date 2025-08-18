A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

PANews
2025/08/18 16:51
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,271.52-6.31%

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89Da returned to the market with $96 million in USDC and once again opened a long position of 15,353 ETH (about $65.6 million).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-13.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund

Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund

Blockchain infrastructure platform Centrifuge has crossed $1.1 billion in TVL, driven by strong demand for its JAAA fund, as institutions seek higher yields and diversified credit exposure. Blockchain infrastructure platform Centrifuge’s TVL has crossed $1.1 billion, fueled by demand for…
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 16:59
Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

Bitcoin experienced a significant drop in the early hours of August 18, briefly falling to $114,955 before stabilizing above $115,200. Market-Wide Plunge and Bitcoin’s Retreat On Monday, Aug. 18, bitcoin ( BTC) tumbled, briefly dropping to $114,955 before recovering and consolidating above $115,200. The top cryptocurrency’s 2.3% decline in 24 hours came just days after […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,002.73-2.85%
XRP
XRP$2.9666-5.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,262.11-6.64%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 16:45

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund

Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week