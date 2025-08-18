CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week

PANews reported on August 18th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week, pushing total assets under management to a record high of $244 billion. Ethereum saw $2.87 billion in weekly inflows, accounting for 77% of total inflows, bringing its year-to-date inflows to $11 billion, far exceeding Bitcoin's. Bitcoin saw inflows of $552 million during the same period. Solana and XRP saw inflows of $177 million and $126 million, respectively, while Litecoin and TON saw net outflows of $400,000 and $1 million, respectively. The United States was the largest region for inflows, accounting for 99%.