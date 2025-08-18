A whale increased its ETH long position to $100 million, with the liquidation price at $3,906.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to Ember's monitoring, a whale continued to increase its long position in ETH after closing its position at a loss of $6.59 million. The address currently holds a long position of 23,373 ETH, with an opening price of $4,238 and a liquidation price of $3,906. Previously, the whale closed its long position of 21,683 ETH at $4,311 at 1:30 PM, resulting in a loss of $6.59 million. It then reopened its long position of 15,353 ETH at $4,236 at 3 PM, bringing its total position value to approximately $100 million.

