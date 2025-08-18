BlackRock holds 3.49 million ETH, accounting for 58.03% of all Ethereum ETFs

PANews
2025/08/18 18:14
Ethereum
ETH$4,272.41-6.35%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to CryptoQuant data, BlackRock currently holds 3.49 million ETH, with its Ethereum ETF (ETHA) accounting for 58.03% of all Ethereum ETFs, making it the dominant force in the market. Analysts indicate that Ethereum's recent upward momentum has been significantly driven by ETFs, and BlackRock's market dominance has further solidified this trend.

