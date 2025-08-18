Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.

PANews
2025/08/18 18:00
OKB
OKB$117.592-1.37%

PANews reported on August 18th that Whale Alert monitoring showed that in the past 10 minutes, a large amount of funds were transferred from unknown wallets to the OKEX exchange, including 652,228,192 USDT (worth approximately US$653.6 million) and a total of 17,157,570 OKB (worth approximately US$2.06 billion). The largest amount was 8,818,097 OKB (approximately US$1 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.68128-4.99%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PAID Network
PAID$0.0276-4.49%
Ethereum
ETH$4,332.06-4.69%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 19:10
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Abstract world on the chain: Musk + victimized animals concept sweeps meme coins
Memecoin
MEME$0.002061+3.51%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008906+1.02%
Share
PANews2024/11/04 11:06

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion

Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings