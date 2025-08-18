Thailand Launches 'TouristDigiPay' Program to Allow Tourists to Exchange Cryptocurrencies for Thai Baht

PANews
2025/08/18 17:35

PANews reported on August 18th that Thailand has launched a pilot program called "TouristDigiPay," allowing foreign tourists to exchange crypto assets for Thai baht for daily purchases. The program, which will initially run for 18 months, will be overseen by the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Tourists can exchange crypto assets for local currency through a regulated platform and use them at merchants nationwide. While the program aims to support tourism growth, it does not directly promote cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Participants must adhere to strict anti-money laundering and customer verification regulations. Furthermore, Thailand has previously approved a capital gains tax exemption for cryptocurrency transactions, effective until December 31, 2029.

Earlier on August 17, it was reported that Thailand will launch a cryptocurrency exchange program for foreign tourists .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.68128-4.99%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PAID Network
PAID$0.0276-4.49%
Ethereum
ETH$4,332.06-4.69%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 19:10
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Abstract world on the chain: Musk + victimized animals concept sweeps meme coins
Memecoin
MEME$0.002061+3.51%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008906+1.02%
Share
PANews2024/11/04 11:06

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)

Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion

Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings