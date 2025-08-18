Qubic will implement the Epoch 175 halving on August 20, reducing the effective weekly issuance by approximately 50%.

PANews reported on August 18th that Qubic will implement the Epoch 175 halving on August 20, 2025 (Beijing time), marking a significant milestone in its token economics framework. This halving will be the largest token issuance reduction in Qubic's history, aiming to reduce the effective weekly supply by approximately 50%, from 850 billion QUBIC to 425 billion, by increasing the token burn rate (from 15% to 55%). By the end of 2025, the total supply is expected to be approximately 173 trillion QUBIC, delaying the 200 trillion supply cap.

