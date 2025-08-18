Data: 29 companies increased their holdings of nearly 3,900 Bitcoins last week

PANews reported on August 18th that @btcNLNico statistics indicate that between August 11th and 17th, a total of 62 announcements related to corporate Bitcoin reserves were released, including two new reserve companies (one of which is a tobacco company), 10 future reserve plans (valued at approximately $105 million), and 29 companies adding 3,859.5 BTC. Furthermore, there were 12 plans to raise over $219 million to purchase more Bitcoin, as well as 10 additional reserve-related disclosures.

