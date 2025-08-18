Over $370 million in long-term idle Bitcoin has recently been transferred on-chain

2025/08/18 19:54

PANews reported on August 18 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, about 31,968 long-idle bitcoins (stored for 3 to 5 years) were recently transferred on the chain, with a total value of approximately US$378 million.

