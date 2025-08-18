Bitdeer's Q2 revenue increased by 56.8% year-on-year to US$156 million, with total crypto asset value reaching US$169 million.

PANews reported on August 18 that Bitdeer Technologies Group released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenue of $156 million, a year-on-year increase of 56.8% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 121.9%. Of this, SEALMINER A2 sales accounted for $69.5 million. The company expects its self-mining computing power to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October and exceed that target by the end of the year. Furthermore, the company has entered advanced negotiations with partners regarding a high-performance computing and AI project in Clarington, Ohio. As of June 30, the company held 1,502 bitcoins, with a total crypto asset value of $169 million and $299 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Earlier on August 16, it was reported that Bitdeer produced 80.4 BTC in mining this week, and its total Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,764.2 .