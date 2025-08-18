Bitdeer's Q2 revenue increased by 56.8% year-on-year to US$156 million, with total crypto asset value reaching US$169 million.

PANews
2025/08/18 20:20
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+1.26%

PANews reported on August 18 that Bitdeer Technologies Group released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenue of $156 million, a year-on-year increase of 56.8% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 121.9%. Of this, SEALMINER A2 sales accounted for $69.5 million. The company expects its self-mining computing power to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October and exceed that target by the end of the year. Furthermore, the company has entered advanced negotiations with partners regarding a high-performance computing and AI project in Clarington, Ohio. As of June 30, the company held 1,502 bitcoins, with a total crypto asset value of $169 million and $299 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Earlier on August 16, it was reported that Bitdeer produced 80.4 BTC in mining this week, and its total Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,764.2 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy increased its holdings by 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC

Strategy increased its holdings by 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 18th that Strategy announced it had increased its holdings by 430 bitcoins at an average price of $119,666, for a total investment of approximately $51.4 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,285.59-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:04
A crypto influencer was sentenced to one year in prison for $3.5 million in "cryptojacking" and has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz.

A crypto influencer was sentenced to one year in prison for $3.5 million in "cryptojacking" and has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz.

PANews reported on August 18 that Charles O. Parks III, nicknamed "CP3O," from Nebraska, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for orchestrating a $3.5 million illegal
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001923-5.50%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0281-2.09%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000021065-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 19:41
BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings exceed $6.612 billion, including 1.52 million ETH and 192 BTC

BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings exceed $6.612 billion, including 1.52 million ETH and 192 BTC

PANews reported on August 18th that BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced that its cryptocurrency reserves have exceeded $6.612 billion, consisting of 1,523,373 Ethereum (ETH) and 192 Bitcoin (BTC). ETH reserves
Bitcoin
BTC$115,285.59-2.43%
Ethereum
ETH$4,313.17-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 19:50

Trending News

More

Strategy increased its holdings by 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC

A crypto influencer was sentenced to one year in prison for $3.5 million in "cryptojacking" and has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz.

BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings exceed $6.612 billion, including 1.52 million ETH and 192 BTC

This year's Ethereum is the Plus version of last year's Bitcoin

Japan to roll out first yen-pegged stablecoin: report