Strategy Acquires 430 Bitcoin, Bolstering Holdings to 629,376 BTC

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 21:17
Bitcoin
BTC$116,183.56-1.74%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010072-1.82%

Strategy Inc. said it acquired 430 bitcoin between Aug. 11–17, 2025, spending $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per BTC, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 bitcoin acquired for $46.15 billion, worth $72 billion.

The purchases were funded entirely by net proceeds from recent sales of preferred shares via its at-the-market (ATM) programs. During the same period, the company sold $50.4 million worth of preferred stock across three series: STRK ($19.3M net proceeds), STRF ($19.0M), and STRD ($12.1M). Separately, Strategy updated its equity guidance, stating it will now tactically issue class A common stock (MSTR) to cover debt interest and preferred dividends when its “mNAV” metric falls below 2.5x. As of August 17, the company maintained active ATM programs for its common and preferred shares, with $17.0 billion and $50.7 billion remaining available, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001585-6.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.79-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:44
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.021-7.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02765-6.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-20.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy added another 430 Bitcoin last week at $119,666 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC. With an average purchase price of $73,320, the company now sits on over $26 billion in unrealized profits as Bitcoin’s price hovers…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 22:16

Trending News

More

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup