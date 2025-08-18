BTCS to issue world’s first Ethereum dividend to shareholders

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:57

BTCS will become the first public company to issue dividends in cryptocurrency.

Summary
  • BTSC to become the first company to issue dividends in ETH
  • The company will also issue loyalty payments to long-term holders
  • The company hopes to discourage short selling and boost its share price

Crypto and institutional finance are increasingly converging. On Monday, August 18, BTSC announced the issuance of $0.05 per share in Ethereum (ETH). This move would make it the first public company to offer dividends in crypto.

In addition to the dividend, the company is offering a one-time loyalty payment of $0.35 per share. This bonus will go to shareholders who move their shares to the company’s transfer agent and hold them there between September 26, 2025, and January 26, 2026. To prioritize retail investors, BTCS noted that the loyalty payment will exclude executives and employees.

BTCS currently trades at $4.41 per share, making the combined $0.40 dividend and loyalty payment a notable return for participating shareholders. The company says this initiative is designed to attract new investors while rewarding those who stay long.

BTCS hopes to discourage short sellers

Beyond shareholder incentives, the move also aims to deter short sellers. Shares that are moved to the transfer agent cannot be lent out, which limits the pool of stock available for shorting.

BTCS also stressed that at the time the board approved its dividends, shares were trading below its net asset value per share, or the combined value of its cash and crypto. The company’s current valuation is $211 million, while it holds 70,140 ETH, worth more than $300 million. The dividend and the loyalty payments are supposed to realign the stock with its assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001585-6.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.79-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:44
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.021-7.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02765-6.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-20.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy added another 430 Bitcoin last week at $119,666 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC. With an average purchase price of $73,320, the company now sits on over $26 billion in unrealized profits as Bitcoin’s price hovers…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 22:16

Trending News

More

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup