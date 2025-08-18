XRP price risks sliding to $3 as Blackrock says it has “no plans at this time” for XRP ETF

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:55
XRP
XRP$3.0127-4.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00709-0.70%

XRP price faltered at the $3.40 resistance and now faces downside risk to $3, as BlackRock’s confirmation of “no plans at this time” for a spot XRP ETF dampens investor optimism.

Summary
  • XRP price was recently rejected at $3.40, pulling back to trendline support; downside risks toward $3 next.
  • Multiple asset managers have filed XRP ETF applications, with analysts giving approval odds around 95%.
  • BlackRock has confirmed it currently has no plans to file a U.S. spot XRP ETF, quelling earlier speculation about its entry into the XRP ETF race.

XRP price analysis

Ripple (XRP) was recently rejected at the $3.40 resistance, dampening investor sentiment that had been lifted by news of the long-running legal battle with the U.S. SEC officially ending on August 7, after both parties jointly filed to dismiss all appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Expectations were high for XRP price to rally toward its ATH of $3.84, set eight years ago in January, after clearing $3.70. However, sellers stepped in, pushing the token down to its ascending trendline support. The daily chart now shows fading momentum, with the MACD histogram showing rising red bars and the RSI sliding to 45.

At press time, XRP trades at $2.97, slipping below the 7-day EMA at $3.08. Unless buyers reclaim this level quickly, the path of least resistance is to the downside. With a lower high already set at $3.40 on the daily chart, the risk of a breakdown further increases — first to the $3 support, and potentially toward $2.60.

XRP price risks sliding to $3 as Blackrock says it has "no plans at this time" for XRP ETF - 1

XRP ETFs: Is BlackRock in or not?

On the fundamental front, major asset managers including Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, and Canary Capital have filed applications to launch XRP ETFs. Analysts estimate approval odds at around 95%, warming the longer-term sentiment.

On the flip side, BlackRock has publicly confirmed it has “no plans at this time” to file for a U.S. spot XRP ETF, despite earlier speculation from ETF Store president Nate Geraci that it’s only a matter of time before BlackRock enters the XRP ETF race.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001585-6.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.79-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:44
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.021-7.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02765-6.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-20.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy added another 430 Bitcoin last week at $119,666 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC. With an average purchase price of $73,320, the company now sits on over $26 billion in unrealized profits as Bitcoin’s price hovers…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 22:16

Trending News

More

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup