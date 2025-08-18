ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews
2025/08/18 20:33
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00229532-4.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,343.26-4.85%

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ" and it will begin trading on Nasdaq on August 18, 2025.

The company has accumulated 94,675 ETH, with an average purchase price of US$3,902.20, with a total value of approximately US$419 million, and also holds approximately US$187 million in cash equivalents.

ETHZilla has raised $565 million through successful private placements and convertible bonds, attracting participation from over 60 institutional and prominent crypto investors, including Polychain Capital and Electric Capital. The company plans to optimize ETH management through differentiated on-chain yield generation solutions, aiming to become a benchmark for Ethereum asset management in the public market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001585-6.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.79-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:44
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.021-7.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02765-6.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-20.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

Strategy added another 430 Bitcoin last week at $119,666 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC. With an average purchase price of $73,320, the company now sits on over $26 billion in unrealized profits as Bitcoin’s price hovers…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,098.65-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 22:16

Trending News

More

Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit

U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup