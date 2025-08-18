Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

PANews reported on August 18th that Reborn Coffee, a US-based boutique coffee chain, announced the launch of a strategic review to explore the integration of regulated digital assets into its financial management and retail operations. The company plans to leverage blockchain technology to improve financial efficiency and diversify its capital reserves while furthering its global expansion plans. CEO Jay Kim stated that this move aims to ensure that its capital strategy keeps pace with market innovation and protect shareholder value. The company emphasized that it is currently in the exploratory phase and has not yet reached any agreements regarding digital assets. All future decisions will comply with SEC regulations and be approved by the board of directors.