Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers can now pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC). Each customer can pay up to SGD 4,500 per day, with a cumulative limit of SGD 13,500. This move, in response to the growing popularity of digital assets in Singapore, aims to improve payment speed, security, and global interoperability, while also reducing transaction costs.

