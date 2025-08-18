Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

PANews
2025/08/18 21:44
Bitcoin
BTC$116,233.68-1.75%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001576-5.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,344.52-4.84%

PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers can now pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC). Each customer can pay up to SGD 4,500 per day, with a cumulative limit of SGD 13,500. This move, in response to the growing popularity of digital assets in Singapore, aims to improve payment speed, security, and global interoperability, while also reducing transaction costs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003371+4.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-13.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13763--%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

PANews reported on June 25 that the Lootbase app, which supports the use of Hyperliquid on mobile phones, is now available on iOS and Android platforms, supporting users to trade
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003641-0.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0767-13.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13495-2.38%
RWAX
APP$0.002687-5.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:44
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-7.08%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.007947-3.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00208+3.27%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008942+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:09

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit