Institutions purchased $4.7 billion in ETH in the past week, and the market capitalization of stablecoins increased by $6.72 billion.

PANews
2025/08/18 22:46
Ethereum
ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that according to a Lookonchain report, institutional capital poured in over the past week, purchasing a total of $4.7 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH), and the market value of stablecoins increased by $6.72 billion, of which USDT and USDC on Ethereum increased by $4.46 billion.

