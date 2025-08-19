Tokenized assets double in a year as Wall Street pushes into on-chain finance

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 00:03

Stablecoins still account for 90% of all RWAs, but other segments are growing quickly.

Summary
  • RWA assets, excluding stablecoins, doubled on a yearly basis
  • Private credit and tokenized treasuries are the fastest-growing RWA segment
  • BlackRock’s BUIDL fund leads in the tokenized Treasury segment

Real-world assets have seen significant growth in the past year. On August 18, the total value of tokenized assets rose to $26,30 billion, up from $12.4 billion in the same time of year, according to the data from rwa.xyz.

Total value of RWAs on-chain, excluding stablecoins, with breakdown by asset type

Tokenized private credit was by far the biggest segment, accounting for more than half of all RWA value, at $15.3 billion. At the same time, tokenized treasuries were the segment that saw the biggest growth, rising 80% year to date to $7.31 billion.

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, which offers tokenized U.S. Treasuries, leads among all RWA issuers, with $2.397 billion in value. Tether Gold (XAUT) tokenized gold is in second place, with $1.252 billion in value.

Why Wall Street is betting on RWAs

Tokenized assets offer investors an easier way to get exposure to traditional assets. For instance, private credit was typically available only to select banks and institutional investors. With RWAs, companies can look for funding from a broader range of investors.

The same goes for tokenized U.S. Treasuries, which offer an easy way for foreign investors to access this market. This enables Wall Street to grow the markets for its services, which is why many companies are jumping in.

Interestingly, stablecoins could be considered the biggest RWA segment. Technically tokenized cash, the total value of all stablecoins is currently $266.74 billion. This would make stablecoins over 90% of the RWA market if they were counted as RWA assets. Still, due to their different utility, they are usually not.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14952-0.66%
SIX
SIX$0.02217-1.02%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462+1.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.04927-0.54%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0482+0.45%
IO
IO$0.603-5.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003023-6.98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.60502-26.87%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Efforts to launch a won-denominated stablecoin in South Korea are gaining traction as financial regulators prepare to publish a detailed proposal for the assets. On August 18, local media outlet MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South…
EPNS
PUSH$0.03762-1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:27

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Pepe price teeters on edge of a breakdown as risky pattern forms

Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds