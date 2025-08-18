[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 18: Metaplanet Buys $93M Bitcoin As BTC Nears $115K, Qubic Targets Dogecoin After Monero, Solana Hits 100K TPS

Insidebitcoins
2025/08/18 16:38
Qubic
Bitcoin
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates

Metaplanet bought $93 million in Bitcoin as BTC tumbled toward $115K, the Qubic community targeted Dogecoin following a 51% hashrate attack on Monero, and Solana hit a landmark 100K TPS over the weekend. Follow our live updates below

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
PANews2022/10/25 11:22

