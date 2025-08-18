Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase

Insidebitcoins
2025/08/18 18:04
Bitcoin
BTC$116 361,71-1,14%

Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another $93 million BTC buy as the crypto market leader trades in the $115K range after a 24-hour pullback.

The Bitcoin price slid 2% in the past 24 hours trade at $115,593.74 as of 12:50 a.m. EST, data from CoinMarketCap shows. The decrease nudged BTC’s weekly performance deeper into the red zone, with the crypto now down around 5% in the past seven days. 

Bitcoin price chart

Bitcoin price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Bitcoin maxi and Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has also hinted that his firm will announce another BTC purchase later today.

Metaplanet And Strategy Continue Bitcoin Accumulation

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took to X today to announce his company’s latest Bitcoin buy of 775 BTC. 

According to Gerovich, the BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $120,006 per Bitcoin. The firm now holds a total of 18,888 BTC that was acquired for $1.94 billion at $102,653 per Bitcoin, the CEO added. The company has also achieved a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 480.2% with its BTC holdings.

Strategy could soon announce a Bitcoin buy later today as well. 

That’s after Saylor posted a screenshot of the Saylor Tracker chart on X yesterday. In the past, posts like these have always been followed by an announcement of another Bitcoin buy.

If Strategy does announce another BTC buy today, it will be the second consecutive week that the firm has purchased the crypto. The most recent acquisition was announced on Aug. 11, and saw the company buy 155 BTC for $18 million at an average price of $116,401.

Both Metaplanet and Strategy are among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

Strategy, which started its aggressive accumulation of the crypto market leader back in 2020, is currently the largest Bitcoin holder with its holdings of 628,946 BTC, according to data from Bitcointreasuries. 

That ranks is far above the next biggest Bitcoin holder, MARA holdings, with its BTC stockpile standing at 50,639 coins.

Saylor Tracker data shows that Strategy is sitting on an unrealized profit of over $26.62 billion, which is around a 57% gain on its BTC position. Overall, the company’s holdings equate to over $72.73 billion at current prices. 

Saylor Tracker chart

Strategy Bitcoin holdings (Source: Saylor Tracker)

Meanwhile, Metaplanet, with its recent purchase, is the seventh largest BTC treasury company globally. It is also the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder in Asia. 

With the latest purchase, the firm is now within striking distance of overtaking Riot Platforms, who has 19,239 BTC on its balance sheet, as the sixth largest Bitcoin holder in the world.

Metaplanet’s stock price jumped over 1% following the latest BTC buy. 

Metaplanet share price

Metaplanet price chart (Source: Google Finance

The gain in the early hours of today’s trading session marked a slight reversal from the longer-term negative trend the company’s stock price has been in. 

In the last week, Metaplanet shares slid over 15%, pushing the stock’s loss in the last month to more than 34% as well. 

That’s even after the company posted strong earnings during the second quarter in its latest quarterly report last week, with total revenue reaching 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million) – a 41% quarter-on-quarter gain.

Metaplanet also posted a net profit of 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen (34.2 million) loss in the first quarter.  The company also expects this stellar performance to continue.

“We continue to project full-year revenue of 3.4 billion yen and operating profit of 2.5 billion yen, supported by recurring cash-secured-put premiums and operational performance,” Metaplanet said in its report. 

Despite the drop in share price over the past month, the company’s stocks remain over 44% up on the the 6-month time frame with a YTD gain exceeding 144%.

Metaplanet To Take On Japan’s Bond Market With Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin purchase announcement today follows the company’s Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program the firm unveiled last week. 

The aim behind those initiatives is to make BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, while simultaneously challenging the dominance of traditional fixed income products. 

With the Bitcoin-backed yield curve, the company would create a pricing framework for BTC-collateralized credit. This could then open the door for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin while also locking in predictable yields. 

Meanwhile, the “Metaplanet Prefs” program will see the company issue BTC-backed instruments across multiple credit profiles and timelines in an effort to further weaponize the firm’s Bitcoin treasury. 

Metaplanet’s head of Bitcoin strategy Dylan LeClair said in an X post that the initiatives are the next step in the company’s mission to “digitally transform Japan’s capital markets” and prepare for “hyperbitcoinization.” 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14952-0,66%
SIX
SIX$0,02217-1,02%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009462+1,55%
RealLink
REAL$0,04927-0,54%
Streamflow
STREAM$0,0482+0,45%
IO
IO$0,603-5,48%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003023-6,98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0,60502-26,87%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Efforts to launch a won-denominated stablecoin in South Korea are gaining traction as financial regulators prepare to publish a detailed proposal for the assets. On August 18, local media outlet MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South…
EPNS
PUSH$0,03762-1,23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:27

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Pepe price teeters on edge of a breakdown as risky pattern forms

Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds