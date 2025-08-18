Gnosis Chain Offers $10,000 Bug Bounty

PANews reported on August 18th that the Gnosis Chain core team proposed a one-time bounty of $10,000 to researchers who discover a consensus vulnerability. According to proposal GIP-132, the vulnerability, disclosed by cergyk on February 25, 2025, could potentially cause a chain split. The issue was fixed via a Nethermind update on March 17th. If exploited, this vulnerability would lead to inconsistencies in how Nethermind and Erigon process transactions, potentially triggering a chain fork.

