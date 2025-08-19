Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

CryptoNews
2025/08/19 00:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.588-5.58%
Threshold
T$0.01648-3.00%
Solana
SOL$183.39-4.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.04922-0.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-6.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007307+2.12%

The altcoin season remains selective, but three names are capturing attention for different reasons. Chainlink provides infrastructure support, Pi draws speculative interest, and Solana benefits from ecosystem activity.

Market conditions suggest traders are still cautious. Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, and Ethereum flows continue to drive attention toward DeFi and Layer-2 networks. In that context, rotation into altcoins has been narrow, but tokens with liquidity, narratives, or active infrastructure use are beginning to stand out.

Chainlink Holds Infrastructure Value

Chainlink (LINK) is trading near $25, with daily volume around $3.2 billion and a market cap close to $17.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has gained about 15% over the past week.

Analysts expect the August price range to stay between $15.90 and $18.10, with wider projections ranging from $26 to $32 by the end of the year. These figures come from sources like CoinCodex and Cryptopolitan, providing a consistent basis for the outlook.

LINK’s role as a DeFi utility token underpins its steady movement. Its price action reflects usage trends like oracle demand rather than speculative cycles. Supply remains stable, and governance still anchors protocol behavior.

Pi Coin Remains Speculative

Pi (PI) is sitting near $0.36, with volatility but no clear breakout. The trading range between $0.32 and $0.37 remains intact unless momentum pushes above the 20-day EMA, currently near $0.40.

Forecasts see limited movement in the short term, with the RSI indicating that momentum has stalled. Pi’s activity derives from community attention and narrative rather than real-world utility. Despite occasional spikes, it continues to trade within a baseline range.

Solana Gains on Activity

Solana (SOL) trades close to $181, showing a mere 1% weekly gain. Daily volume exceeds $6.2 billion, and market value is near $98 billion. Exchange listings and on-chain metrics indicate growing developer activity across NFTs and DeFi.

Solana Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Technical indicators place support near $175–$185, and resistance levels lie in the $209–$213 zone. Some forecasters expect breakout moves if volume persists, though trading signs remain moderate.

What That Means for Altcoin Season

Chainlink rides practical infrastructure use, Pi offers a speculative angle, and Solana brings ecosystem depth. Each is drawing interest differently during this selective altseason.

Rotations are not driven by hype. Instead, token flows align with usage patterns and ecosystem signs. As weekend liquidity arrives, volume and open interest patterns may confirm whether capital is shifting more broadly.

If inflows continue, tokens favored in this scenario may receive proportionate attention. Chainlink’s price is linked to DeFi demand, Pi’s narrative traction, and Solana’s on-chain velocity offer distinct entry points.

A broader altcoin season will likely follow if data supports rotation. Until then, these three provide insights into how capital is distributed in this phase—one token demonstrates infrastructure resilience, another speculative movement, and the third growing ecosystem activity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14952-0.66%
SIX
SIX$0.02217-1.02%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462+1.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.04927-0.54%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0482+0.45%
IO
IO$0.603-5.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003023-6.98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.60502-26.87%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Efforts to launch a won-denominated stablecoin in South Korea are gaining traction as financial regulators prepare to publish a detailed proposal for the assets. On August 18, local media outlet MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South…
EPNS
PUSH$0.03762-1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:27

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Pepe price teeters on edge of a breakdown as risky pattern forms

Funding Rates Flagged Crypto Pullback Before $400M Washout: QCP