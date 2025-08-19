BitMine’s $1.7b weekly haul pushes Ethereum holdings past $6.6b

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 02:06
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Ethereum
ETH$4,333.2-3.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0073+2.09%

BitMine Immersion accelerated its Ethereum accumulation, adding 373,000 ETH in seven days. The corporate treasury now stands at $6.6 billion, positioning the firm as the world’s largest ETH holder and second only to Strategy’s Bitcoin trove.

Summary
  • BitMine Immersion added 373,000 ETH in one week, raising its corporate treasury to $6.6 billion.
  • The firm now holds the world’s largest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest corporate crypto treasury globally.
  • BitMine aims to acquire up to 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, backed by institutional investors like ARK and Pantera Capital.

In a press release dated August 18, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced its Ethereum (ETH) holdings had ballooned to $6.6 billion, representing a $1.7 billion increase in just one week.

The Las Vegas-based firm, backed by institutional heavyweights like ARK Invest and Pantera Capital, added 373,000 ETH to its treasury, bringing its total stash to 1.52 million tokens. At current prices, that’s enough ETH to make BitMine the second-largest corporate crypto treasury globally, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy and its $74 billion Bitcoin (BTC) reserve.

The 5% gambit: Why BitMine is betting big on Ethereum’s future

BitMine’s latest $1.7 billion purchase brings it closer to its ambitious goal of controlling 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, a threshold that would give it unprecedented influence over the network’s liquidity.

Chairman Tom Lee framed the week’s buying spree as part of a broader institutional pivot to blockchain infrastructure.

This vision is backed by concrete market shifts. According to BitMine, the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto have created regulatory tailwinds for institutional crypto adoption, mirroring the transformative impact of the 1971 Bretton Woods collapse on traditional finance.

Where corporations once treated crypto as a speculative sideline, they’re now building treasury strategies around it, with BitMine’s $6.6 billion ETH position serving as Exhibit A.

From mining to biggest Ethereum whale

BitMine’s evolution from Bitcoin miner to Ethereum powerhouse reflects a strategic masterstroke. Per the press release, the company’s stock, trading $6.4 billion daily, now ranks among the top 10 most liquid U.S. equities, a remarkable feat for a crypto-native firm.

This liquidity fuels its accumulation strategy, creating a self-reinforcing cycle: as BitMine’s ETH holdings grow, so does investor interest in its stock, which in turn provides capital for further acquisitions.

The implications could be profound. Should BitMine reach its 5% target, it would effectively become a market maker for institutional ETH exposure, similar to how Strategy functions for Bitcoin. But there’s a key difference: Ethereum’s utility as the backbone for decentralized finance and AI applications gives BitMine’s position unique strategic value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.611-9.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

The United States Department of the Treasury is seeking public feedback on innovative methods and tools for detecting illicit activity in the digital assets industry. The U.S. Treasury said in a press release that interested members of the public have…
U
U$0.0209-11.06%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05851-2.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 03:05
Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New Peak

Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New Peak

As bitcoin holds around $116,000 mark, the network’s hashrate is steadily pushing its way back toward record-breaking territory. Despite Revenue Loss, Bitcoin Miners Push Network Strength Back to Record-Breaking Levels After climbing to 976 exahash per second (EH/s), the network’s computing power slid back below the 900 EH/s threshold just four days later. As of […]
EPNS
PUSH$0.03752-1.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 02:45

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New Peak

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar ‘Cryptojacking’ Scam